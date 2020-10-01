- Provide park and recreation services accessible to Derby’s growth.
- Recognize the Arkansas River as part of Derby.
- Visually and functionally connect major park and gathering spaces for all users.
- Continue Derby’s leadership in metro/regional park amenities.
- Use greenways as trail corridors that connect neighborhoods and parks for all.
- Offer variety in recreation options.
- Increase the physical and mental health of Derby residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Online Poll
Do you think the Derby school district should provide mass notifications on the numbers of building-wide positive COVID-19 cases?
You voted:
Police & Fire
Announcements
Anniversaries
Derby residents Charles and Carolyn (Riley) Loop celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 9, 2020, with a Zoom Party. They were married on August 11, 1955.
Announcements
Former Derby resident, Evelyn Kato, is having a card shower for her 105th birthday on May 8.
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby Public Schools suspends all DHS football-related activities
- Mulvane teacher sharing unique family story
- Car wash under construction on Rock
- DHS football confirmed as coronavirus cluster
- Mulvane superintendent gives district coronavirus update
- Kansas mother, four children killed in collision
- Derby preparing for transition to city of the first class
- Dale Kent Hearn
- Housing diversity a key to the future
- Larry & Nancy Hampton
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.