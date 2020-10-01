  1. Provide park and recreation services accessible to Derby’s growth.
  2. Recognize the Arkansas River as part of Derby.
  3. Visually and functionally connect major park and gathering spaces for all users.
  4. Continue Derby’s leadership in metro/regional park amenities.
  5. Use greenways as trail corridors that connect neighborhoods and parks for all.
  6. Offer variety in recreation options.
  7. Increase the physical and mental health of Derby residents.
