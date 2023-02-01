Given the four Board of Education seats that will be up for election in the coming year, Derby Public Schools is getting set to host a pair of informational sessions early in the year for any potential candidates.
The school district will hold two information sessions (7-8 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 30) at the USD 260 Administrative Center, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. Sessions will cover the roles and responsibilities of board members, significant dates/events and more.
Candidates elected on Nov. 7, 2023, will begin their four-year terms in January 2024. Interested individuals must file for candidacy by June 1, 2023.
For more information, contact board clerk Litona Hoyt at lhoyt@usd260.com or 788-8410.
