Lucas Aslin
Larry Bernsdorf
Tim Fairchild
Don Fisher
Ted Easter
Paul Evans
Chris Grill
Bill Kelly
Roger King
Doug Kinley
Ray Lee
Todd Olmstead
Brad Reynolds
Tim Robertson
Bill Shaw
Don Shirley
Dee Simpler
Greg Slade
Dave VanMetre
Steve Wilson
Derby residents Charles and Carolyn (Riley) Loop celebrated 65 years of marriage on August 9, 2020, with a Zoom Party. They were married on August 11, 1955.
Former Derby resident, Evelyn Kato, is having a card shower for her 105th birthday on May 8.
