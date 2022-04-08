Scott plans to become a pilot.
Extracurricular Activities: Soccer, tennis and football
Accomplishments/Awards: Went to state for soccer, tennis and football
Favorite Quote: "Go follow our Podcast"
Favorite Memory: Going to State in soccer and tennis with my brother.
Parents: Shane Simmons and Tammy Simmons
Sister: Samantha Simmons, class of 2016
Brother: Clayton Simmons, class of 2019
