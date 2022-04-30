Kade Sheldon recorded his fourth RBI of the day to wrap up a wild 21-11 win over Maize South on April 29. Both Sheldon and Braden Horn picked up four RBIs in the win. Luke Westerman and Mercer Thatcher hit three RBIs each, while Saben Seager finished with a multi-RBI day with two.
The Mavericks opened the game with a seven-run first inning, but the Panthers responded with a four-run bottom half of the opening frame, including a three-run homer by Horn.
Maize South took an 8-4 lead into the bottom half of the second. The Panthers took an 11-8 lead. Two runs came in to score on an error by the Maverick shortstop, and Jaydon Jackson gave the Panthers the lead with an RBI single.
Cayden Brown allowed ten runs, two earned, in his outing of two innings and stuck out two with four walks. The Panther fielding committed six errors on the day, which all came in the first three innings. Brown exited the game in the third with an 11-10 lead. Sheldon came on in relief and allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks the rest of the way.
The Panther took a 20-11 lead in the third with a nine-run inning. Horn hit his fourth RBI of the day, scoring Westerman on a double. Karson Klima traded places with Horn with an RBI double of his own.
Sheldon pitched a pair of clean innings and gave Derby the win via run rule in the sixth. Game two of the doubleheader was postponed due to weather.
vs. Maize South
MAIZE SOUTH 7 1 3 0 0 0 X - 11 8 7
DERBY 4 7 9 0 0 1 X - 21 17 6
W: Sheldon (DRBY)
L: Gilstrap (MZS)
2B: M. Thatcher 2, Klima 2, Westerman, Horn, Sheldon (DRBY); Bailey, Epp (MZS)
3B: Sheldon (DRBY)
HR: Horn (DRBY); Bailey (MZS)
RBI: Horn 4, Sheldon 4, Westerman 3, M. Thatcher 3, Seager 2, Jackson, Klima (DRBY); N/A (MZS)
