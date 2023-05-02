Nikolas Shay plans to attend KU school of journalism and psychology.
Extracurricular Activities: Yearbook, Newspaper
Accomplishments and Awards: Regional awards for journalism
Favorite Quote: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dream.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Journalism trip to Kansas City.
Advice To Future Generations: It always gets better, just hang on.
Parents: Robert Shay (father) and Amanda Shay (mother, deceased)
