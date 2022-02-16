The Derby Informer is hiring!
The Derby Informer is seeking new team members eager to be a part of Derby's only news and information source. The Derby Informer is published weekly in print and daily online at DerbyInformer.com. We also publish a full-color magazine, business directory and numerous special publications featuring community organizations and events.
If you are interested in learning more about the opportunities listed below, please send your resume to rcott@cox.net.
News Reporter (Full-time)
Covers general news, government meetings and feature writing as assigned. Requires organization and time management skills to meet daily and weekly deadlines. Must have knowledge and understanding of social media platforms and ability to learn website content management system (CMS).
Digital Content Manager
(Full-time if combined with part-time Graphics Design or part-time News Reporter positions)
This position is responsible for managing digital presence on web site and social media platforms as well as developing new opportunities for web site growth.
Freelance Reporters/Feature Writers:
We are seeking freelance reporters/writers with above average ability and knowledge of news and feature writing to write on an as-needed basis. Reporters would need to have the ability to schedule in-person or phone interviews and meet deadlines.
Print and Digital Sales
Candidates must be:
- Dependable and willing to work in fast-paced environment
Self-disciplined and skilled at time management and meeting deadlines
Self-motivated to work independently
Collaborative and able to see the bigger picture of team work
Professional in representing the company in the community
