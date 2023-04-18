Caden Riojas went 5-for-8 with five RBIs, two home runs, and a win on the mound in the doubleheader sweep over Campus on April 18. The Panthers took the twinbill with a 15-9 win in game one and a 6-4 comeback win in game two.
Riojas helped spark a four-run seventh inning taking a fastball inside for a leadoff solo home run to left field into a 25 MPH wind gust for his second homer of the day. The first came in game one into the same location in the zone with the same outcome.
“I really just went up there with my same approach,” Riojas said. “In both of those home runs, got the fastball inside, and I was able to turn on it.”
From that point, the Panthers rallied to take a 5-4 lead on an RBI triple and scored on a throwing error to third. Calvin Pryor gave Derby a key RBI single for a two-out RBI single.
Starter Andrew Miller tossed four innings and allowed four runs off six hits with a strikeout. Camdan Cooper and Colton Ruedy tossed three innings of scoreless baseball. Cooper earned the win while Ruedy notched a save.
Derby got production from its top three of the order, who went a combined 6-for-10 with two RBIs and five runs scored. The Panthers also relied on some different pitchers to get involved in key situations on the mound.
“I like how we came into the seventh inning with a litter swagger like we were okay,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “Our top three are deadly against anybody, and we had those guys produce. It was great to see the confidence all around. Our pitchers come in and give us key innings.”
Riojas totaled a 3-for-5 game with four RBIs and earned the win after tossing three innings of relief in game one.
The Panthers took a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth, but Campus took a 6-4 lead in an inning with an RBI single, a hit batter with the bases loaded and an error that scored two runs.
Derby responded to take a 9-6 lead in the fifth inning, highlighted by RBI singles by Layne Sweat and Rowan Foster. Derby tacked on five in the seventh after a three-run sixth by the Colts.
Derby starter Nic Martinez tossed five innings and allowed six runs, three earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks. The Panthers committed four errors but capitalized on seven Campus errors in the ballgame.
The Panthers continue a 12-game stretch on the road with a key league doubleheader against Maize on April 21.
at Campus (April 18, game one)
DERBY 0 0 4 0 5 1 5 — 15 11 4
CAMPUS 0 1 1 4 0 3 0 — 9 8 7
W: Riojas (DRBY)
L: Wiseman (CAMP)
2B: Sweat (DRBY)
3B: Sweat, Ruedy (DRBY)
HR: Riojas (DRBY)
RBI: Riojas 4, Morgan 2, Boden, Foster, Sweat (DRBY); Vukamore 2, Clements (CAMP)
at Campus (April 18, game two)
DERBY2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 6 11 0
CAMPUS0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 4 10 3
W: Cooper (DRBY)
L: Vukamore (CAMP)
S: Ruedy (DRBY)
2B: Buller (CAMP)
3B: Sheldon (DRBY)
HR: Riojas (DRBY)
RBI: Riojas, Sheldon, Boden, Pryor (DRBY); Buller, Walkins, Clements (CAMP)
