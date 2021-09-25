KS WEEK 4
BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Thursday, September 23

Medicine Lodge 34, Moundridge 30

SM South 19, Olathe East 17

Topeka Seaman 57, Topeka West 0

Friday, September 24 

Abilene 0, Christ Preparatory Academy 0

Andale 58, Halstead 0

Andover 19, Goddard-Eisenhower 0

Andover Central 41, Goddard 13

Arkansas City 24, Maize 17

Ashland 61, Moscow 12

Atchison 70, KC Harmon 0

Augusta 27, Rose Hill 20

Axtell 30, Hanover 24

BV Northwest 47, St. James Academy 10

BV Southwest 28, Leavenworth 21

BV West 27, Raytown, Mo. 19

Basehor-Linwood 57, KC Turner 6

Beloit 38, Ellsworth 7

Blue Valley 36, St. Thomas Aquinas 35, OT

Bucklin 63, South Central 18

Buhler 28, El Dorado 20

Caldwell 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 12

Caney Valley 36, Cherryvale 0

Canton-Galva 60, Bennington 42

Central Plains 58, Chase 6

Centralia 41, Valley Heights 16

Chanute 48, Ulysses 0

Chaparral 53, Bluestem 8

Chapman 48, Marysville 16

Chase County 68, Burden Central 36

Cheney 49, Hugoton 7

Cimarron 40, Southwestern Hts. 13

Clearwater 51, Wichita Trinity 0

Clifton-Clyde 30, Burlingame 6

Colby 39, Smoky Valley 14

Columbus 41, Baxter Springs 14

Concordia 83, Council Grove 8

Conway Springs 45, Ellinwood 13

Cunningham 64, Burrton 13

DeSoto 41, Lansing 14

Derby 77, Salina South 7

Elkhart 20, Wichita Independent 13

Emporia 42, Highland Park 32

Flinthills 70, Oxford 68

Frankfort 59, BV Randolph 14

Frontenac 41, Iola 0

Galena 14, Parsons 6

Garden City 27, Hays 21

Garden Plain 50, Douglass 14

Girard 34, Anderson County 14

Goessel 44, Attica/Argonia 36

Greeley County 63, Deerfield 7

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Syracuse 0

Hill City 52, Rawlins County 14

Hillsboro 41, Sterling 16

Hoisington 28, Phillipsburg 13

Holcomb 55, Nickerson 0

Holton 41, Sabetha 17

Humboldt 30, Eureka 14

Hutchinson 28, Newton 10

Hutchinson Trinity 28, Lyons 7

Independence 41, Coffeyville 12

Inman 40, Oakley 0

Jefferson West 30, Royal Valley 12

Junction City 18, Washburn Rural 17, OT

KC East Christian 24, Schuyler County, Mo. 20, 4OT

KC Piper 23, Louisburg 15

Kapaun Mount Carmel 42, Great Bend 7

Kingman 35, Belle Plaine 0

Kinsley 58, Kiowa County 8

La Crosse 66, St. John 0

Lakin 10, Ellis 0

Lawrence Free State 21, Gardner-Edgerton 13

Lebo 54, Hartford 8

Lee's Summit North, Mo. 28, BV North 27, OT

Liberal 36, Wichita Southeast 6

Little River 51, Lincoln 6

Lyndon 68, Northern Heights 0

Macksville 58, Pratt Skyline 28

Madison/Hamilton 50, Udall 0

Maize South 49, Wichita Campus 34

Manhattan 49, Topeka 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 58, Wakefield 12

Marion 20, Haven 18

Marmaton Valley 54, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 6

McPherson 21, Winfield 14, OT

Meade 46, Spearville 14

Mill Valley 21, Lawrence 14

Minneola 64, Ingalls 12

Mulvane 28, Circle 14

Natoma 67, Golden Plains 19

Nemaha Central 20, Atchison County 0

Northern Valley 69, Rolla 6

Norwich 54, South Haven 6

Olathe Northwest 37, SM West 14

Olathe South 34, SM East 21

Olathe West 20, Olathe North 6

Onaga 68, Linn 12

Osage City 62, West Franklin 13

Osborne 50, Rock Hills 0

Otis-Bison 50, Wilson 0

Paola 55, Ottawa 20

Pawnee Heights 95, Fowler 65

Peabody-Burns 52, Tescott 6

Perry-Lecompton 42, KC Bishop Ward 35

Pike Valley 54, Wetmore 6

Pittsburg 43, Fort Scott 14

Pittsburg Colgan 45, Fredonia 6

Plainville 36, Ell-Saline 0

Pleasant Ridge 34, Mission Valley 28

Pleasanton 26, Troy 22

Prairie View 49, Burlington 12

Pratt 62, Larned 27

Pretty Prairie 63, Fairfield 18

Remington 34, Sublette 6

Republic County 44, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 16

Riley County 28, Clay Center 7

Riverton 54, Neodesha 7

Rock Creek 48, Hiawatha 0

Rockhurst, Mo. 24, Bishop Miege 21

Rossville 66, McLouth 0

SM Northwest 56, SM North 15

Salina Central 42, Valley Center 24

Santa Fe Trail 15, Osawatomie 14

Scott City 21, Goodland 6

Sedan 72, West Elk 22

Sedgwick 62, Stanton County 0

Shawnee Heights 54, KC Schlagle 6

Silver Lake 54, Oskaloosa 0

Smith Center 50, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Solomon 46, Herington 26

South Barber 50, Stafford 27

South Gray 52, Ness City 6

Southeast Saline 71, Russell 0

Spring Hill 54, Bonner Springs 6

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 58, Southern Cloud 0

St. Mary's 54, Riverside 7

St. Paul 50, Crest 44

Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 8

Tonganoxie 28, Eudora 21

Topeka Hayden 36, Baldwin 0

Trego 60, Hoxie 40

Valley Falls 58, Maranatha Academy 28

Victoria 36, Sylvan-Lucas 22

Wabaunsee 22, Jackson Heights 8

Wallace County 50, Logan/Palco 36

Wamego 45, KC Washington 6

Washington County 44, Doniphan West 36

Wellington 49, Labette County 12

Wellsville 50, Jayhawk Linn 6

Weskan 37, Cheylin 33

Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Quinter 26

Wichita Bishop Carroll 38, Dodge City 23

Wichita Collegiate 31, Hesston 21

Wichita County 54, Hodgeman County 32

Wichita Heights 54, Wichita West 20

Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 0

Wichita South 70, Wichita North 0

Yates Center 54, Oswego 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Central Heights vs. Northeast-Arma, ccd.

