They see you when you’re sleeping. They know when you’re awake. They report to Santa every night so be good for goodness’ sake. The Elf on the Shelf tradition has taken the holiday season by storm with elves popping up all over town. Perhaps even you might have a sneaky Santa helper adorning your mantelpiece this month.
As for the Derby Public Library, an elf named Jane has been strolling through our bookshelves for eight years and sharing her adventures on the library’s Instagram and Facebook pages. She’s elusive as ever and travels with a sprightly reindeer named Peppermint. Per the mystical instructions of elven lore, she cannot be touched nor will she move if seen.
I was determined to interview her and uncover as many Christmas secrets as I could. It started with a note left near the Christmas tree. I asked Jane what it was like to be a scout elf for the library. To my surprise, I received a response written in red, sparkly ink.
“Greetings, Miss Alyssa!” the note said. “Peppermint and I are very excited for another year at the library. There’s always something new to explore in the library, and new friends we can make.”
I wrote a note the next day, asking how Jane and Peppermint met. Jane wrote, “I helped Peppermint out of a Candy Cane kerfuffle between some other reindeer and knew we would be besties from that day on.”
When asked about her favorite scout elf experiences, she said, “It’s always fun to watch the book drop! We love that so many people check out holiday stories. We heard this year, there are some teeny tiny chickens and goats behind the front desk we are intrigued to meet.”
Finally, I dared to ask the most tantalizing question: was there anything Jane could reveal about Santa Claus? She said, “Santa always has a good story to tell about his adventures around the world!”
If you wish to see Jane and Peppermint’s adventures, follow the Derby Public Library on Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit the library and see if you can spot them amongst the shelves this holiday season!
