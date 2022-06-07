Robbie Jean & Roger Ezell Holt
Robbie Jean Chamberlain and Roger Ezell Holt were married June 10, 1972. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters: Chontelle Yvette Holt, Raisha Juanell (Leon) Edwards, and Roshunda Jakia Holt. They have three grandchildren: Angel Teairayh Jean Holt, Kevion Rajon Edwards and Dylan Jordan Edwards; and fur babies RC and Winnie.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.