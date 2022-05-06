  • BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

The DHS Class of 2022 rang the historic bell outside of the building as part of a tradition for the graduating seniors.

The graduating class of 2022 rang the historic bell outside of Derby High School on May 6. The bell is a significant piece of history for Derby alumni and since Principal Tim Hamblin assumed the position in 2011. The bell has taken on a symbolic role for all who roam the halls of Derby High School. Since 2011, incoming freshman touch the bell on the first day of school which signifies the new beginning at DHS. All good things must come to an end, so upon the final day for seniors, each student rings the bell to symbolize the completion of their high school experience. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

