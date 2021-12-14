It’s the most wonderful time of the year – except for those times when that perfect gift you picked out online for someone special is delivered to your doorstep only to be snatched up by a “porch pirate.”
Over the past couple weeks there have been a handful of burglary reports in Derby – a couple even involving some residents’ Christmas decorations. More often around the holidays, Derby Police will be responding to theft calls – with numbers traditionally at their highest in November and December.
Package thefts specifically tend to increase around any holiday, said Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell, and once they occur there is not much the Derby PD can do in response. That is why the department encourages residents to plan accordingly to try and avoid any such instances in the days leading up to Christmas.
“Every holiday you’ll see an increase because people are ordering things and having them delivered,” Russell said. “We always encourage people to have it delivered where you know there is somebody, even if you’re having it delivered to your work because you know you’ll be at work.”
Additionally, having packages shipped to neighbors that will be able to account for it is also encouraged, as Russell noted retrieval and response after a delivery theft is often a difficult process.
In those situations, the police are also relying on next-door neighbors for their accounts to help track down the thieves. Russell noted those cases are much like phishing scams – sometimes resulting in concrete action (like an arrest), sometimes not.
One thing that Russell noted should help in such cases, though, is the addition of the Flock license plate cameras in Derby. If the victims of a delivery theft (or their neighbors) have a Ring camera or similar device, he said that video or image of the suspect’s vehicle can be uploaded into the Flock system so the cameras can be on the lookout.
“We’ll be able to try to track that coming into town or going out of town and see if we have more information to follow up on, so hopefully that will help us,” Russell said.
Russell said those cameras should be operational within the next month and used for similar instances. They will not be used to administer traffic citations.
