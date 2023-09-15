DMS Staff Years of Service

Back row, left to right are Julie Haffner, Clint Shipley (Principal) and Kristen Wilcox. Front row is Joey Gonzalez, Paula Green, Robin Westerman and Diane Dixon. Not pictured were Mitch Pontious and David Brown. 

 COURTESY

Theses staff members at  Derby Middle School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools during the Sept. 11 Board of Education meeting. Mitch Pontious, Robin Westerman (10 Years), Kristen Wilcox (15 Years) and Julie Haffner (20 Years). In addition, the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate was presented to David Brown, Diane Dixon, and Kristen Wilcox.

