Cooper, Oaklawn and Tanglewood elementary schools are slated to get new playgrounds next year.
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Derby Board of Education approved playground purchases for the three schools, each budgeted at about $125,000.
The playgrounds were designed by staff at their respective schools and reviewed by the district’s special service staff to make sure they meet accessibility standards. Each playground is designed in its school’s colors.
That includes using a form of artificial turf that meets ADA standards and special on-ramps.
“One of the things the designer really tries to do is incorporate the accessible play area into the play area for able-bodied children,” said Burke Jones, director of operations. “So that way, the friends are passing through zones and all the kids feel like they're on the same piece of equipment."
At Cooper, students will enjoy new pieces of equipment, such as a slide that Jones said operates “like a conveyor belt,” a new set of swings and zip lines.
As part of the project at Cooper, some of the existing pieces of equipment that are in acceptable condition will remain.
Oaklawn will also get new swings and zip lines, as well as a new climbing wall and spinning teacups.
One notable feature in Tanglewood's new equipment is a sign-language wall. The new playground set also has an obstacle course set in a sand area.
The playground sets are being purchased through ABCreative, a play equipment company that has created many of the playgrounds already at Derby schools.
Each playground was budgeted $75,000 in bond funds and $50,000 in capital outlay funds.
Tanglewood came in under budget at $124,545 – while Cooper and Oaklawn came in slightly over budget at $126,745 and $125,886. Extra costs will be covered through capital outlay funds.
"This equipment will last a very long time. This stuff is commercial-quality – what you would see in city parks,” Jones said. “If you look at the age of some of our pieces, they're 20+ years old and still functioning.”
The board approved all three of the playground purchases unanimously.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.