Charles Michael Copple, 88, of Derby, Kan., passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home in the care of his family. Visitation will be held July 25 from 5-6 p.m. with rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 26 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Private entombment will be held.
