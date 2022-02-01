It was a must-win game on the road for the Lady Panthers to create distance at the top of the AVCTL on Feb. 1. Facing Hutchinson, the team that entered the game tied with the Lady Panthers for first in the league was another challenge amid a two-week span was just how head coach Dan Harrison drew it up.
The Lady Panthers delivered with a 73-44 win over the Lady Salthawks. Junior Addy Brown led the Panthers with 28 points. Brown was on fire from all spots from the floor and created a significant mismatch all game long.
“We know she was a huge matchup problem for them, so we wanted to continue to drive it,” Dan Harrison said. “When she started getting that rhythm, it was like everything she put up went in.”
After missing games due to an illness, Brown bounced back with a big night offensively.
“I didn’t feel great before the game, I had been at home, so I haven’t been able to play recently,” Brown said. “But once the game started, I let the game come to me. I felt patient and confident and then was able to create for my teammates when I wasn’t open.”
Derby got off to a hot start with a 15- 5 first-quarter lead by finding the open shot with most baskets inside the paint.
The three-ball started falling in the second quarter as the Panthers hit four threes late in the quarter to hold a 40-20 lead at halftime. Brown led all scorers with 17 points in the half and was efficient at all spots of the floor with six points from behind the arc.
Foul trouble plagued the Panthers for most of the game, with multiple starters with two or more fouls midway through the third quarter. Tatum Boettjer was limited for most of the first half with two fouls in the opening three minutes of the game, and Naomi White picked up her third and fourth fouls in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
Harrison credited sophomore Destiny Smith for stepping up for the Lady Panthers in the game with a 14 point night and said that it was her best night on both sides of the ball.
The success from three continued in the second half as the Panthers finished the night with eight from the perimeter.
Hutchinson used the three-ball as the primary source of offense. Six of the 11 baskets on the night came from three. Senior Harlie Wilson and freshman Grace Posch led the Salthawks with ten points each.
Derby held a significant size advantage over the Lady Salthawks and limited the points in the paint.
“Having the size, speed and athleticism is a blessing for a coach,” Harrison said. “We are able to score in different ways from different people, which makes us hard to guard and stop.”
The Lady Panthers will face McPherson on the road on Feb. 4.
DERBY 15 25 22 11 73
HUTCHINSON 5 15 15 9 44
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 28, Smith 14, White 10, Hopson 7, Archer 7, Boettjer 7
LADY SALTHAWKS: Wilson 10, Posch 10, Thompson 9, Jackson 5, Moriasi 5, Keeler 3, Al. Green 2
