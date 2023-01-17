Derby boys bowling took care of business in its first league triangulars of the season on Jan. 13.It was the first of three triangular that will be held on home soil at Derby Bowl this season.
The Panthers defeated Hutchinson and Salina South by 209 pins with a total score of 2748. Evan Clark was the top bowler for Derby with a 684 series, while Nathan Frees of Salina South finished first overall with a 686 series. Clark had plenty of help, as five of the six bowlers finished with a series score above 600.
Tyler Huffman and Colby Hedden each scored a 673 series, which tied for fourth overall. Dawson Baumgartner bowled a 637 series to finish eighth, while Alex Hernandez was right behind him to take ninth with a 622 series. Mason Blank rounded out the Panther scoring with a 485 series.
Jacob Bofink led the Salthawks with a 680 series to solidify a third-place finish. Hutchinson totaled 2539 to take second at the event. Salina South took third with a score of 2526 despite having the top finisher in Frees.
Salina South bookended the top five to take the girl’s triangular with a total score of 2104. Aviana Ordonez took first place with a 580 series. Rylee Lambeth finished fifth with a 510 series.
The Panthers took second with a total of 2028, led by top-five finishes by Morgan Henning and Taylor Truesdale.Henning bowled a 564 series to take second overall. Truesdale placed fourth with a 535 series.
Hutchinson placed third with a score of 1935, while Chloe Glaser placed third overall with a score of 556. The Salthawks only had one bowler finish a series above 500.
Alexa Milstead took ninth overall with a score of 479, while Aleah Jones placed 12th, finishing with a 427 series. Dakota Rotramel and Dailyn Calloway provided key pins for the Panthers with a 361 and 316 finish, respectively
Derby will host Maize and Campus at Derby Bowl on Jan. 20 to kick off a stretch of five events in 12 days that ends with the final home triangular of the season on Jan. 31.
