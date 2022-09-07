Beer and wine fest set for new site

There are some new twists to the Mulvane Beer and Wine Festival, but its coordinator said a couple of things will be returning, mainly the lively socializing along with a healthy infusion of community spirit.
“We’re very excited about it,” said Brittani Forgey of the Mulvane Recreation Commission.
Ironically, while it’s an adult-oriented event, Forgey’s MRC title is “youth program director.”
“We all wear a lot of different hats around here,” she said with a laugh.
The event is set for 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Mulvane Sports Complex, 955 E. 111 St. S., across the street from the pool, instead of its former site downtown.
“It just made sense to do it there,” she said.
That’s because with a couple of soccer and ball fields, there’s lots of space and it’s close to the resources of the MRC.
Also, it will be undertaken solely by the commission. It formerly involved the Mulvane Community Foundation, too.
In another development, a BBQ Smoke Off competition will be taking place where participants will be judged and awarded in several categories, including best red meat, best white meat, best side dish and best BBQ sauce.
There also will be live music and open play corn hole games set up.
“People are welcome to come and have fun with it, as it’s not a competition,” she said.
Looking for pleasant weather
Forgey and other officials are hoping the sometimes fickle Kansas weather delivers an agreeable evening with comfortable fall weather.
While the festival is aimed at the over 21 crowd, children are allowed at the site with restrictions, as they can’t go into the tasting area. The site’s playground will be available for youngsters who want to use it.
Tickets are $15 for the six beer and wine tastings and $25 to enter the barbecue competition. Competition winners will be announced by 8:30 p.m. However, the music and games last until 11 p.m.
On site, there will be at least two wineries, which also will be selling bottles of wine, and four to six breweries, all from the area.
A crowd of 300 to 500 attendees is expected, which will be a manageable size as it will be enough to get the party going but not overwhelm organizers for their first event in this format, Forgey said.
Live music part of festival
Parking won’t be an issue, she said, as the complex has “plenty” of it.
She’s still working on the headliner band, but gives the hint that it will be a 1980s-style cover group.
There will be a portable stage for the entertainment and, while there will be some tables and chairs, attendees are welcome to bring their lawn chairs for the musical acts.
While there are other fall festivals going on, most are quite family-focused and this, with its alcohol, is aimed for adults, especially those who want a date night.
There are no COVID restrictions for the outdoor event, and Forgey said she believes people are ready to meet their neighbors in a community setting. That was exactly the scene at the recent Old Settlers event.
“It was great to see people out and about there,” she said.
Recreation officials are hoping to turn this edition of the festival, which has been undertaken for several years, into a long-running tradition, just like Old Settlers is.
“Everyone seems really excited as to what it can turn into,” Forgey said.
For more information or tickets, go to http://www.mulvanerec.com or call 316-777-0858.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.