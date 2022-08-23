At a time when blood donations remain in short supply, Derby Police, Derby Fire and Rescue and a host of other community members came together in support of the American Red Cross at the Battle of the Badges blood drive Aug. 17 and 18 at the Derby Welcome Center.
Derby first responders and other community members went above and beyond at the seventh annual Battle of the Badges blood drive. Going over its goal, the Red Cross was able to collect 92 pints of blood at the two-day drive in Derby, including a handful of pints from first-time donors.
“It’s really great when we can have a blood drive like this come in at goal or over goal because it is a challenging time for us. We usually see donations drop off in the summer months anyway, but this year’s been tough. We saw donations down as much as 20% in a single month this summer from the previous year,” said Matthew Trotter, regional communications director for Red Cross of Kansas and Oklahoma. “Whenever we have numbers like that, it’s definitely challenging and it’s encouraging when we see communities come out and display the sort of generosity that they have in Derby to give blood like this.”
The Battle of the Badges provides an “extra angle of fun” that continues to draw support, too. Along with the items given away for participation in the blood drive, donors were also able to vote for their favorite department. Derby Fire and Rescue claimed a victory for the second consecutive year, edging Derby Police with 51 votes to 43.
While the sign-up process makes it hard to pinpoint how many, representatives from the fire and police departments were among those giving blood as well and were also an active presence at the blood drive, which Police Chief Robert Lee and Fire Chief John Turner continue see as a worthwhile cause to support.
“We support it because obviously it’s good for the community, it’s good for the city of Derby as a whole. It’s a good collaboration between police, fire and EMS,” Lee said. “I think there’s a lot of positives that come around from it, and I know COVID had an impact on national blood supplies and things of that nature; their donations were down during COVID. I think it’s important that we work to try to get that back up to where it needs to be.”
