With great delight, Glenn and Sandra Zimmerman of Derby, Kan., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alasyn, to Mr. Ryan Splain, the son of Michael and Donna Splain of Pleasanton, Calif. The couple, 2015 graduates of CU, currently reside in Colorado Springs, Colo. A midsummer 2023 wedding is planned.
