With joyful hearts, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Waltermire announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah, to Mr. Clayton Skaggs, the son of the late Jay Skaggs and the late Dr. Cindy Ward-Skaggs. Miss Waltermire graduated from Valley Center and is a bank manager. Mr. Skaggs, a graduate of Derby High School and Wichita State University, is a computer engineer. A spring 2022 wedding is planned.

