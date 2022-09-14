Engagement Announcement: Haddock-Bloyer

Joel Bloyer and Jasmine Haddock
Ben and Susan Haddock wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jasmine Gene Haddock, to Joel Andrew Bloyer, son of Marc Bloyer and Joyce Bloyer, all of of Winfield., Kan. A wedding is planned for April 29, 2023.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.