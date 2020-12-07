Keith and Ashley (Kim) Lunkenheimer are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Emma Rae Lunkenheimer. Emma was born Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. Joe Hospital in Wichita. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.
Emma is the granddaughter of Dong and Paula Kim of Derby, Jeff and Ginger Bastin of Hot Springs, Ariz., Fritz Lunkenheimer of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Marvin and Donna Blankenship of Haysville; great-granddaughter of Bill and Sandra Whittemore of Wichita, Jim and Jeannette McEwen of Mustang, Okla., Patsy Bastin of Haysville, Larry and Priscilla Lunkenheimer of Derby, and Don and Adeline Keeler of Derby.
She was welcomed home by brother, 7-year-old Ellis and sister, 4-year-old Evan.
