Robbie Jean Chamberlain and Roger Ezell Holt were married June 10, 1972. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters: Chontelle Yvette Holt, Raisha Juanell (Leon) Edwards, and Roshunda Jakia Holt. They have three grandchildren: Angel Teairayh Jean Holt, Kevion Rajon Edwards and Dylan Jordan Edwards; and fur babies RC and Winnie.
