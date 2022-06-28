David & Janice Dixon
David Lynn and Janice Suzanne (Bales) Dixon will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2022.
They were united in marriage on July 2, 1972, in Wellington, Kan. David served in the US Navy, and together they traveled the world during their early years of marriage. They started their family and moved to Wellington, then onto Seminole, Okla.; Arkansas City, Kan.; Derby, Kan.; and they now reside in Wichita, Kan. David retired in 2021 as a Nurse Practitioner (APRN) after 45 years working in area hospitals. Janice was a teacher and then a Marriage and Family Therapist (LCMFT), retiring in 2016.
Together they have three children: Chenay (Chad) Sloan, Adam (Melisa) Dixon, and Sara Dixon; and four grandchildren: Addison, Carson, Spencer and Rory Cate Sloan.
They will be celebrating with family and friends at a reception.
