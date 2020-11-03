Get the up-to-the minute election results here throughout the evening on all the local, state, and national races.
President of the United States
(D) Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris ......
(L) Jo Jorgenson / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen ......
(R) Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence ......
U.S. Senator
(D) Barbara Bollier ......
(R) Roger Marshall ......
(L) Jason Buckley ......
U.S. Representative, District 4
(R) Ron Estes ......
(D) Laura Lombard ......
State Senator, District 16
(R) Ty Masterson ......
(D) Timothy Don Fry II ......
State Senator, District 26
(R) Dan Kerschen (unopposed) ......
State Senator, District 28
(D) Jim Ward ......
(R) Mike Peterson ......
State Representative, District 81
(D) Matthew Joyce ......
(R) Blake Carpenter ......
State Representative, District 82
(D) Edward Hackerott ......
(R) Jesse Burris ......
