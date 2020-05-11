Life is a marathon, not a sprint. That typically sage advice to keep people from rushing into things is particularly fitting for the Derby High School graduating class of 2020.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s group of DHS seniors have had to hold off on normal graduation ceremonies, which were set to be celebrated this past weekend.
While Derby High School staff are working to put a ceremony together at a later date, some DHS teachers came up with an idea to fill the void of the original graduation weekend – running a (nearly) literal marathon through Derby in the 20 miles for the Class of 2020 event on Saturday.
“There’ve been a lot of attempts to try to do different things to honor them and bring attention to their class,” said Derby High School science teacher Sara Wilson. “I think everybody has been, for lack of a better word, grieving for this class because there’s so many things that they’re not getting to experience.”
Seeing some other high school teachers compete virtually in the Prairie Fire half-marathon – in which they made their students’ houses part of the route – gave Wilson the inspiration for the event.
Being a runner, and knowing fellow science teacher and event co-organizer Morgan Hughes had experience competing in full marathons, Wilson began to develop the idea behind the 20 miles for the Class of 2020 event. The idea then came to have the 20-mile route pass by every school building (in Derby) that the class of 2020 had attended in their educational careers.
Runners were encouraged to participate in the full 20 miles or for a smaller stretch within the overall course. Community members were also encouraged to create signs or wear green in a show of support for the seniors along the way – part of why Wilson planned the route to go through as many Derby neighborhoods as possible.
“I knew it was something that I wouldn’t be able to do by myself but I thought we could do it together and invite other people to join us for smaller parts of it,” Wilson said. “It was just something that was kind of in our wheelhouse that seemed like a grand enough gesture that allowed other people to be safely involved to make a go of it.”
Finding the right balance between commemorating the seniors without violating social distancing guidelines was a focus for Wilson and Hughes, not wanting the event to get out of hand. Throughout the event, though, there was a solid core of runners participating in honor of the class of 2020.
Knowing what the seniors have missed out on from personal experience, Wilson was hopeful the show of solidarity meant something to the class of 2020.
“Morgan and I are both Derby High School graduates, so we have a connection to them I think that maybe some others don’t because we participated in a lot of those traditions,” Wilson said. “I think because we work with those kids and we see them every day, now we’re just really missing them and missing being able to share in all of the end-of-the-year stuff. This was just one way for us to express our support.”
