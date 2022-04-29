William plans to swim at Barton County Community College and major in Sports Management.
Extracurricular Activities: Swim. Swim. And then more SWIM!
Accomplishments/Awards: Second place at the state swim meet in the 200IM and 100 Free, All State Team 2022
Favorite Quote: Breathing is for the weak.
Favorite Memory: No-Rules laser tag with the swim team.
Advice To Future Generations: Just show up. Do work. Hard work will take you a long way.
Parents: Scott & Martha McCabe
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.