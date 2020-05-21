Tyler will be attending the University of Kansas this fall majoring in Exercise Physiology.
Extracurricular activities: Football and Tennis
Accomplishments/Awards: Lettered in football; State Championship Ring in football.
Favorite quote: "Ain't no need to watch where I'm goin, just need to know where I've been." - Tow Mater
Favorite memory: The van rides back from Tennis meets.
Advice to future generations: "Don't ever take your education for granted."
Tyler is the son of Dawn & George Keene.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.