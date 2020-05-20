Tyler plans to possibly play football or wrestle in college.
Extracurricular activities: Football, Wrestling
Accomplishments/Awards: 6A Wrestling 4th Place
Advice to future generations: "Never quit on your goals!"
Tyler is the son of Russell and Cathy Allen.
