Treyton will attend Friends University to wrestle at the collegiate level. He plans to earn his Bachelor's in Health Science with a minor in Exercise Science. He wants to then move on to Physical Therapy school.
Extracurricular activities: Wrestling, Football, Golf, FCA, and Christian Youth Groups
Accomplishments/Awards: National Honor Society
Favorite quote: "For I know the plans I have for you, 'declares the Lord,' plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11
Favorite memory: "All my time on the mat. It taught me dedication, hard work, and grit. I made best friends and I wouldn't change those experiences for anything!"
Advice to future generations: "If nothing changes, nothing changes!" J Robinson Wrestling Coach
Treyton is the son of Aaron and Sandy Rusher.
