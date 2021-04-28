Trevor's future plans include Family, Travel, Work, Coaching, Flight School and youth outreach.
Extracurricular activities: Aviation Enthusiast, Community Outreach, Mechanics
Accomplishments/Awards: Wellness Entrepreneur & Business Owner
Favorite quote: John 3:16-17
Favorite memory: Co- Piloting a Cessna 172 at Cook Airfield
Advice to future generations: "Have the Courage to think outside the box and find your passion!"
Trevor is the son of Greg and Shea Albert.
