Trevor plans to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology for HVAC.
Extracurricular activities: Football
Favorite quote: "There may be people who have more talent than you, but there is no excuse for anyone to work harder than you." ~ Derek Jeter
Favorite memory: State football game sophomore year.
Advice to future generations: "Don’t take it for granted. Enjoy the little things."
Trevor is the son of Luke Hanson and Jessica Lewis.
