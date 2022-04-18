Tegan plans to join the military.
Extracurricular Activities: Wrestling and bowling
Accomplishments/Awards: Bowling awards
Favorite Quote: "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people's thinking." - Steve Jobs
Favorite Memory: Mudding in Salina with family.
Advice To Future Generations: "Do not wait till the last minute to do work."
Parents or Guardians: Andrea Henschel and Amber Atchison
