Taryn plans to attend WSU majoring in Exercise Science with a minor in Business Administration.
Extracurricular Activities: Softball; Volleyball; Basketball
Favorite Quote: Choice is the most powerful tool we have. Everything boils down to a choice. We exist in a field of infinite possibilities. Every choice we make shuts an infinite number of doors and opens an infinite number of doors. At any point we can change the direction of our lives by a simple choice. It's all in our hands, our hearts and our minds.
Favorite Memory: When my dad came into my life!
Advice To Future Generations: Don't slack off in school and don't disrespect your parents, teachers or employers ..............it will get you nowhere in life. Be friends with everybody.........life is too short to limit yourself to a clique. And always remember to always ask yourself anytime you are faced with choices in the heat of the moment "do I want this posted on social media.....will my parents be proud of me........is this something I want my future employers to see in 5, 10 or 20 years?"
Parents: Jen and Michael Inlow
Little brothers, Preston & Evan and little sister, Natalie
