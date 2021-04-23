Sophia will be attending Wichita State University.
Extracurricular activities: Varsity Swim and Dive, Crossfit, and avoiding other people
Favorite quote: "I am actually really nice until you annoy me."
Advice to future generations: "Remember this is your life, so do whatever the heck you want with it."
Sophia is the daughter of Tony and Tracey DiGregorio.
