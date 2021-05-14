Sierra plans to go to Butler Community College than to Wichita State University for Dental Hygiene.
Extracurricular activities: Panther crew 3yrs, drama club 4 yrs, tennis 2 yrs
Sierra is the daughter of Tracy Duckworth.
