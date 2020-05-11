Shelby will be attending the Carl R Ice School of Engineering at Kansas State University.
Extracurricular activities: JROTC: 2nd semester Wing Commander, Top Staff, Varsity Armed Drill, Varsity Armed Color Guard; National Honor Society; and Club Soccer.
Accomplishments/Awards: KANSAS All-State Academic Honorable Mention, KU Honor Scholar, QuestBridge National College Match Finalist, Daughters of the Amercian Revolution Recipient, Congressional Nomination to U.S. Air Force Academy, Outstanding Senior JROTC Cadet of the Year Award, AF-ROTC Scholarship Recipient, and Royal Purple K-State Scholarship Recipient.
Favorite quote: "Be not simply GOOD. Be good for SOMETHING." - Thoreau
Favorite memory: "AP Chemistry with Richard Holland. He inspired my future."
Advice to future generations: Set your goals. Follow thru. Believe in yourself.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.