Shelby plans to graduate with a degree in Pre-Medicine/Biology and go on to Med School and to be a Pediatric Neurologist.
Extracurricular Activities: Philharmonic Orchestra, Panther Pals, BioMedical Program, KAY Club
Accomplishments/awards: Organized Epilepsy Awareness Walk and fundraiser, Rotary Club Scholarship, Wanda May Vinson Scholarship, 3.99 GPA
Favorite Quote: It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever.
Favorite Memory: Setting up Holleyball with friends for the KAY Club.
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up and work hard for what you want.
Parent: Linda Kreutzer
