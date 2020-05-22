Advice to future generations: "Work smarter, not harder. Love each other. Be green."
Favorite quote: "The human body is 90% water so we're basically just cucumbers with anxiety."
Favorite memory: "When we rescued a dog named Ollie. He ran from everyone else but just came to me and sat in my lap. He is my favorite pet. I love him so much!"
Shaylee is the daughter of Marcie Yeager.
