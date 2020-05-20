Seth has joined his father's business and is working full time. Seth partnered with his father on the continued success of the business and has added a service department to the business which he is currently running. Seth intends on taking over his dad’s business in the future.
Extracurricular Activities: Football, Track and Supercross
Accomplishments/awards: Three 6A State Titles
Favorite Quote: "Success is not final; failure is not fatal: it’s the courage to continue that counts.” -- Winston Churchill
Favorite Memory: Leading the football team onto the field carrying the flag.
Advice To Future Generations: Always lend a hand to those in need.
Seth is the son of Shawn & Liz Smith.
