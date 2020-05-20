Favorite Quote: “Those who matter don’t mind, and those that mind don’t matter!”
Favorite Memory: Mr. Rhodes and his forever funny jokes.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t procrastinate! Get your work done so you can get out.
Savannah is the daughter of Sabrina Tuttle and Alex Tuttle.
