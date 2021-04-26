Sara will attend Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga. next fall. She plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication with a concentration in Branding and Advertising.
Extracurricular activities: Panther Publications — Yearbook, National Honor Society
Accomplishments/Awards: Kansas CTE Scholar, DAR Good Citizen, Adobe Certified Associate in Visual Design using Adobe Photoshop, ASK - MBA Research Certification in Fundamental Marketing Concepts
Sara is the daughter of Ron and Mandy Brown.
