Samuel plans to attend Wichita State University and major in Violin Performance with a minor in Computer Science.
Extracurricular activities: Samuel ran Cross Country, was on the swim team for 2 years, played in the Orchestra, the Derby Drumline, Wichita Youth Orchestra, Delano Youth Orchestra and the DHS Jazz Band.
Accomplishments/Awards: Samuel was a member of the 2021 KMEA State Orchestra, received a 1 rating on his solos for regional and state music festival all 4 years, NHS, a member of the 2021 CEWD STEM Innovation Team National Challenge winners
Favorite quote: "Failure is the greatest teacher."
Favorite memory: "Playing at KMEA with the DHS Jazz Band was pretty cool."
Advice to future generations: "Don't stop when you're tired stop when you're finished."
Samuel is the son of Scott and Victoria Griffitt.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.