Sammantha will become a certified at certified Vet Tech at WSU Tech.
Extracurricular Activities: Panther crew, photography
Accomplishments/awards: Honor roll, photography competitions
Favorite Memory: Photography competition
Advice To Future Generations: "Don’t blink."
Sammantha is the daughter of Cassandra Spoonemore
