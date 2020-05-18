5-17-20_Grad Submission_Spoonemore, Sammantha.jpeg

Sammantha will become a certified at certified Vet Tech at WSU Tech.

Extracurricular Activities: Panther crew, photography

Accomplishments/awards: Honor roll, photography competitions

Favorite Memory: Photography competition

Advice To Future Generations: "Don’t blink."

Sammantha is the daughter of Cassandra Spoonemore

 

