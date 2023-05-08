Samantha plans to attend Butler Community College to study Business then K-State.
Extracurricular Activities: Pantherettes Dance Team
Accomplishments and Awards: NHS, Madrigals Choir
Favorite Quote: 1 Corinthians 4:13 For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace.
Favorite Memory: Dancing at football games with my friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Go to all the school events that you can and make friends with people in your classes and don’t take it too seriously.
Parents: Jason and Liz Eitutis
