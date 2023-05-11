Rylee plans to attend Southwestern College and major in accounting.
Extracurricular Activities: Rylee is a member of the Derby High School Softball Team. She also participates in Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is an AmeriCorps worker at Stone Creek Elementary School.
Accomplishments and Awards: Rylee received First Team AVCTL Div. 1 First Base and All State Honorable Mention Infield her junior year and Second Team AVCTL Div. 1 First Base her sophomore year. She was also Derby High School's Heisman Scholar winner. She has been the StuCo class secretary her sophomore through senior years and is the co-president of FCA her senior year. She was nominated for the 2023 AmeriCorps Kansas Member of the Year and was awarded a Community Member Award by the Kansas Volunteer Commission. She won the Moundbuilder Spirit Full-Tuition Scholarship at Southwestern College, the Rotary Club of Derby Scholarship and the Steve and Leanne Caret Scholarship.
Favorite Quote: Let your life be proof of His love.
Parents: Becky and Joey Casey and Eric Frager
