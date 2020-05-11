Ryan will be moving to California in August to begin Commercial Pilot Training.
Accomplishments/Awards: Received his Associate Degree from Butler County Community College.
Favorite quote: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world” -Gandhi
Favorite memory: "Running with my cross country teammates."
Advice to future generations: "Never take your high school experience for granted! These four years fly by faster than you can imagine."
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.