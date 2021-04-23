Ryan plans to attend Pittsburg State University to pursue a Construction Engineering Technology Degree.
Extracurricular activities: Ryan completed the Welding Program at Cowley County Community College. Ryan was also a member of the football team.
Accomplishments/Awards: One Degree Compass Football Award, DHS
Academic Achievement Award to Pittsburg State University, Alumni Legacy License plate Scholarship to Pittsburg State University
Favorite quote: “He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.” – Muhammad Ali
Favorite memory: "Winning state football and passing my bend test in welding."
Advice to future generations: "Become a part of something bigger than yourself and take advantage of every opportunity you get."
Ryan is the son of Devin and Analia Carter.
